Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Issues Earnings Results

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports.

Heidmar Maritime Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Heidmar Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 141,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,290. The company has a market cap of $75.61 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. Heidmar Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28.

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMR. B. Riley assumed coverage on Heidmar Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidmar Maritime currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.