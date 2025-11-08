Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 404.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,885. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $114,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,343.76. This trade represents a 30.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork bought 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,368 shares of company stock valued at $221,675. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

