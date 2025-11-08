BILL’s (BILL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NYSE:BILL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. BILL has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BILL by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

