SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.4450 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

SUOPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SUMCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

