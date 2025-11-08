Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 628,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 148,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

