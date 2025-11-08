John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 222,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 85,187 shares.The stock last traded at $40.1350 and had previously closed at $39.91.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 449.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

