Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.52, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.43 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Nissan Motor updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 163,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,960. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

