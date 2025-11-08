Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 29.57%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,873. The company has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

