Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 1,076,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,578. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $484.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Blackrock Tcp Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.5%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -588.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackrock Tcp Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackrock Tcp Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Tcp Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 5,349.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 90,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.