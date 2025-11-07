Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 145.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of RPID stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,886. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPID shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.