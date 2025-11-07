Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Rackspace Technology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 15.1%

Shares of RXT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,633. The company has a market cap of $296.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.58.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 1,780,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $2,403,835.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,608,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,635.65. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Scott sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,194.35. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 359,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 313,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 443,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 387,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

