Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,991. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,201,000 after acquiring an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP grew its position in Papa John’s International by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 115,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 81.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,536 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

