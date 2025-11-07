Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,376,040. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rani Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 4,000,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $11,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,379,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,367.38. The trade was a 62.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mir A. Imran purchased 2,083,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,250,000.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,083,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RANI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,151,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Rani Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Further Reading

