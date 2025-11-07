LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. William Blair upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the sale, the director owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 180.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,797,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 731,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 113,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 507.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 922,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 75.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 440,201 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.