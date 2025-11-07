Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.15. 643,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.48. Corpay has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,362 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 229.3% during the second quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP now owns 88,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Corpay by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

