SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,244,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 574,701 shares.The stock last traded at $92.74 and had previously closed at $91.50.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

