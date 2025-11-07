Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 115,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 168,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

