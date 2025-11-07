ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.6240, with a volume of 213929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 103.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 122.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

