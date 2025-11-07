iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 164,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 88,861 shares.The stock last traded at $98.4010 and had previously closed at $97.60.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

