Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49, Zacks reports. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.249-15.249 EPS.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 340,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.99. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 93.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

