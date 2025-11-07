IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $97.35 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 36.40%.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 178,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the first quarter worth about $4,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

