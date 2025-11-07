DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOCN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.48. 3,660,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The company had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 780.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

