Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 7,147,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,085,244,000 after buying an additional 862,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after buying an additional 828,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,900,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,248,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,718,000 after buying an additional 677,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

