Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Issues Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 143.78%.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.34. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Frontiers stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Research Frontiers worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

