Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $44.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.2530, with a volume of 500,729 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,801.52. The trade was a 24.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

