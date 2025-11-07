Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.640 EPS.

DT traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 4,422,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $567,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 43.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dynatrace by 24.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

