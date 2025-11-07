Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 74,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 29,088 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mondi Plc Uns Stock Down 0.1%

Mondi Plc Uns Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 501.0%.

About Mondi Plc Uns

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

