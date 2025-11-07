COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.9830. 447,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,812,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $522.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

