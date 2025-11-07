SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $91.1190, with a volume of 10040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

