ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 15% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

ITV plc (LON:ITVGet Free Report) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. Approximately 47,380,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV Company Profile

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

