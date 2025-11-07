Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.02 and last traded at $157.2010. Approximately 353,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 552,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.75.

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $80.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $115.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,742,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,748 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 192.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 481,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 316,686 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $7,048,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,666.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 165,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 143.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 126,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

