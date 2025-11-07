Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Issues Earnings Results

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 38.92%.The business had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 338,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The stock has a market cap of $358.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 90,112 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 136.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

