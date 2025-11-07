Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $136.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 20.35%.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 0.1%

SEAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 146,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,192. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Vivid Seats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price objective on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

