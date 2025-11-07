Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,471. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 710.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

