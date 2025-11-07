DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.82, but opened at $45.32. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $45.4990, with a volume of 2,697,937 shares traded.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The company had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 780.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.