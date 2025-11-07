SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 3,476 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $57,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,633.60. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $159,014.52.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,729. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 8,812.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 66.7% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. UBS Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

