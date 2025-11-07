Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,503.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tammy Romo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Tammy Romo sold 11,756 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $2,399,046.92.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $3,032,030.19.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE:THC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.99. 508,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $217.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
