Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,503.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Tammy Romo sold 11,756 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $2,399,046.92.

On Monday, November 3rd, Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $3,032,030.19.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.99. 508,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $217.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tenet Healthcare last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

