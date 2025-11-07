Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 36,666 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $5,169,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,858,809. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,465 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $67,902.75.

On Thursday, August 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,901 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $126,019.44.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,948,950.00.

NYSE:BE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,620,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,695,683. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.33, a PEG ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

