Maciej Kurzymski Sells 13,105 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,130.21. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,620,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,695,683. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.33, a P/E/G ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

