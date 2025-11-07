Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 582,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 129.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,664,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,119,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 748,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 96.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 173,311 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

