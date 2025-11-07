Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Financial Survey

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Howmet Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Redwire alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $304.10 million 3.10 -$114.32 million ($3.17) -2.06 Howmet Aerospace $7.98 billion 10.42 $1.16 billion $3.56 58.05

Risk & Volatility

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howmet Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Redwire has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -70.32% -29.56% -9.10% Howmet Aerospace 18.09% 28.17% 12.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redwire and Howmet Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 2 1 7 0 2.50 Howmet Aerospace 0 4 14 0 2.78

Redwire currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 126.64%. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus price target of $210.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Redwire on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.