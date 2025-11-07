Comparing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV)

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Thunder Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89% Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.00 $15.17 million ($11.19) N/A Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -2.40

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Thunder Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power. Thunder Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thunder Power beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

