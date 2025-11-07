Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 214 263 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A N/A Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 87.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 92.69

Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners rivals beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.