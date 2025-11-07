Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) from a market outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUOL. KeyCorp cut shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on Duolingo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Up 3.9%

DUOL stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 86,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Duolingo by 35.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 31.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Duolingo by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.