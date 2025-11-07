Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,785,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,431,562 shares.The stock last traded at $89.1640 and had previously closed at $98.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.72 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.16. The trade was a 71.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,691 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,628. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4,838.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 488,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

