Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.85, but opened at $163.29. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $169.0570, with a volume of 307,098 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 534.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

