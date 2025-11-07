Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.85, but opened at $49.89. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.1230, with a volume of 2,269,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLNO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -2.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after buying an additional 1,616,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 319,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after acquiring an additional 769,700 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,785,000 after purchasing an additional 218,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

