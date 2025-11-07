Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,317,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 777,884 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

