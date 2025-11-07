Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $29.73. Disco shares last traded at $30.4625, with a volume of 409 shares traded.

Disco Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 30.85%.The firm had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

