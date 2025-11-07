Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.420-0.520 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 2,831,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,606. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 228,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,270,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,294,784.42. This represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 29,460 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,934.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 332,472 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,372.72. This represents a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,618,887 shares of company stock worth $81,851,970 and sold 86,231 shares worth $2,709,742. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.